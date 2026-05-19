‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ trailer: Naseeruddin Shah longs for love lost during Partition

Naseeruddin Shah plays an ailing man haunted by memories of the woman he loved and lost during the 1947 Partition of India, in the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Dropped by production banner Applause Entertainment on Tuesday, the three-minute-nine-second-long trailer opens with Shah on his deathbed, consumed by a longing to reunite one last time with the woman he loved, the younger version of whom is played by Sharvari.

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As his memories blur into fragments of the past, his grandson (Diljit Dosanjh) struggles to piece together the unfinished story his dying grandfather is desperately trying to express.

The trailer also introduces Vedang Raina as the younger version of Shah’s character. The video offers glimpses of his relationship with Sharvari and how they were torn apart during Partition.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the film marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

It will also mark the reunion of Imtiaz, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who previously collaborated on films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar.

Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra. Sharvari, on the other hand, is working on her upcoming YRF spy-thriller Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Diljit Dosanjh recently starred in the war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Shah was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to hit theatres on June 12.