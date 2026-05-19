Can ‘The Boys’ finale stick the landing or is another TV disaster incoming?

The Boys is an adult superhero comic book series co-created and written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed, and illustrated by Darick Robertson. The plot follows the boys, a small group of CIA agents who aim to combat superheroes who are widely perceived to be helpful but are secretly corrupt.

This is the introduction for a milder version of what actually goes on in the comics or the series.

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The television series, directed by Eric Kripke is loosely based on the comics with its own version of characters, plots and deaths.

The finale is scheduled to air on May 20, and like fans all over the world, we are anxious of what happens, whether Homelander is finally finished off, or does the milk drinking ‘God’ triumph over the protagonists in a convoluted dystopian fashion from the minds of the director.

The Boys comics arc ends with Homelander being killed on the grounds of the White House. With Amazon Prime releasing the official poster for the finale, the White House is visible with a figure of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) walking towards it.

Fans are divided. The penultimate episode ended with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) dying while protecting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara). While the death of Frenchie seemed very underwhelming in the face of everything happening in the series.

Fans have gone as far as expecting disappointment on the levels of Game of Thrones, saying if Homelander survives in the end, it would be an utter loss for the fans who have been glued to the series for seven years.

Here’s what we think might happen.

The Boys kill Homelander

Like Greek tragedies, the hubris of Homelander is outlandish. While he has become ‘God’ as the series progressed, he is a god rooted deeply in insecurity and frankly delusional demands. The boys might just finish him off, one way or another.

The milk drinking god survives the last line of defence

If Butcher dies first, the team can go on. But if MM (played by Laz Alonso) or Annie die (played by Erin Moriarty) the team is bound to fall apart dealing with loss and grief.

While both these scenarios promise a spectacle, no series can ever meet the expectation of its fans completely. The Boys might become common lore, becoming Orwellian and a perfect mirror to society, or a fan-cater.

Either way May 20 is the day the boys meet Homeland once and for all.