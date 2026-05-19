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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Tough times ahead; youth, small traders to be worst hit: Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Instead of taking action, Narendra Modi is telling the country not to go on foreign trips, and Narendra Modi is making rounds across the world, says the Leader of the Opposition

PTI Published 19.05.26, 03:01 PM
In this image posted on May 19, 2026, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during \\\'Gram Vikas Samvad\\\' programme, at Bachhrawan, in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh

In this image posted on May 19, 2026, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during 'Gram Vikas Samvad' programme, at Bachhrawan, in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh. PTI picture

Congress Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that an "economic shock" is coming and it will not hit "Adani, Ambani, or Modi," but the youth, labourers, and small traders.

"Very, very tough times are coming," the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters here.

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Gandhi said a major economic shock not seen for many years is on the way.

He also accused the prime minister of not following his own call for austerity.

"Instead of taking action, Narendra Modi is telling the country not to go on foreign trips, and Narendra Modi is making rounds across the world. This is the state," he said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli, landed at the Lucknow airport and left for his constituency straight from there.

He was received by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra at the airport.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the party bastions of Raebareli and Amethi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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