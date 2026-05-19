Preity Zinta to headline Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Vibe’; film set for September release

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming directorial venture, Vibe, starring Preity Zinta, is set to hit theatres across India on September 18, Amazon MGM Studios India announced on Tuesday.

“Punch aur punchline dono guaranteed with Vibe. Releasing in cinemas near you on Sept 18,” the makers wrote alongside a poster of the film.

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The film marks another major project in Preity Zinta’s much-awaited return to the big screen. Ahead of Vibe, the actor is also gearing up for the release of Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which is slated to arrive in theatres in August. Together, the two films signal a significant comeback year for the actress, who has largely stayed away from mainstream Hindi cinema in recent years.

Zinta’s last major big screen release was 2018’s Bhaiaji Superhit

Vibe is an action-comedy which stars Kemmu alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

“Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task,” reads the film’s official logline on IMDb.

Vibe is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani.