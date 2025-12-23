All is not well between BTS and agency HYBE, RM's remark exposes conflict of interest

South Korean entertainment agency HYBE isn’t showing enough support for K-pop boyband BTS, causing a delay in their comeback, rapper-singer Kim Namjoon aka RM said during the band’s live session on Monday.

BTS members — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — greeted their fans ahead of the festive season, and discussed their plans and upcoming endeavours for the next year.

However, several fans questioned the members about the delay in their comeback, to which RM promptly replied, “I wish our company would care for us more. I don’t usually say things like this. I wish they would look out for us.”

His comment immediately caught the attention of fans, with many speculating about the possible internal conflicts and issues within HYBE that are affecting BTS.

“RM told the truth, only BTS knows what's going on within HYBE. From a small company that suddenly became big after BTS’s success, too many people are involved in problematic new management, and new artists have joined, resulting in numerous problems. Of course, BTS feels neglected,” wrote an X user.

Another fan wrote, “The other side has more responsibility passed on to them, particularly on him as the leader, all that can be overwhelming sometimes. That's what he meant when he asked for more help from BH.”

Elly Chae, the former director at BigHit Entertainment, a subsidiary company of HYBE, voiced her concern online over RM’s statement.

“I didn’t personally witness it, but as a former BigHit employee, I was shocked by Namjoon’s remarks. For an artist to make such a bold statement suggests a massive internal problem,” she said.

Highlighting the conflict of the K-pop band NewJeans with HYBE, Elly further wrote, “The moment everyone completed their service should have been the starting point… the time to immediately roll out aggressive promotions and start building towards a world tour.”

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022. Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.