Rima Das gets New York film body’s excellence in direction award for ‘Village Rockstars 2’

Filmmaker Rima Das on Tuesday received the Excellence in Directing award from the New York Women in Film and Television, a US-based non-profit body that advocates gender equality in filmmaking, for her directorial venture Village Rockstars 2.

Das was among 11 international filmmakers recognised for their contribution to cinema.

Calling the honour “deeply meaningful”, Das said the award reaffirms the idea that authentic Indian stories can resonate with audiences worldwide.

“My cinematic journey and ambitions are expansive, and this support strengthens my belief in building a more inclusive global cinema,” Das further said.

Das, a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker, is renowned for telling indigenous, realistic stories that explore complex relationships, self-discovery, coming of age, and life in close connection with nature.

Village Rockstars, Das’s debut film, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2019.

Village Rockstars 2 made its world premiere at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

The film then had its Indian premiere in the South Asia Competition section at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, followed by its European premiere at the 2025 Berlinale International Film Festival.

Set in an Assamese village, the film follows a teenage girl navigating rural life while chasing her passion for music, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and resilience amid unexpected challenges.

Village Rockstars 2 also won the International Feature Film Competition for Women Directors at the 42nd Internationales Frauen Film Fest Dortmund+Koln (IFFF) in Germany.