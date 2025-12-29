‘Reminder to slow down’: Kiran Rao undergoes appendix surgery, shares health update

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has undergone appendix surgery in a Mumbai-based hospital, she said on Monday, sharing a health update.

Rao, 52, penned a long note on Instagram, sharing a set of pictures from the hospital.

“Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks,” Rao wrote on Instagram.

She shared a couple of pictures from the hospital room, including a close-up picture of her hospital name tag that read Kiran Aamir Rao Khan.

In her note, the filmmaker thanked her ex-husband Aamir Khan and friends for their support.

“Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s super care. The timely intervention of my friends and family (Aamir, Charles & Amin who sprang into action), and my other loved ones, who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips - an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now,” she wrote.

“Well, I've been discharged, and I'm back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here's hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all,” she concluded her note.

Several Bollywood stars, including Karan Johar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tilottama Shome and Zoya Akhtar, wished Kiran Rao a speedy recovery.

Rao’s last directorial Laapataa Ladies was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Based on a story by Biplab Goswami, with a screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai and additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, the film stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan.