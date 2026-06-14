Neha Dhupia-starrer dramedy Perfect Family to stream on Sony LIV this month

Perfect Family, a dramedy series starring Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, will begin streaming on Sony LIV from June 26.

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, the eight-episode series marks actor Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer. The show was originally released on YouTube in November 2025.

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The cast also includes Girija Oak Godbole, Gulshan Devaiah and Kaveri Seth.

The series follows the Karkaria family, who appear to have everything under control until a child's emotional breakdown leads them to family therapy, bringing long-suppressed issues to the surface.

According to a press release, the show explores family relationships through an emotionally moving and relatable narrative.

"The beauty of this show lies in its honesty. It doesn’t try to give easy answers or perfect characters. It simply holds up a mirror to family dynamics in a very raw and relatable way," Dhupia said in a statement.

Girija Oak Godbole said, “What I loved most about 'Perfect Family' is how real it feels. Every character is flawed, emotional, and messy, just like all of us. It’s a story that will make people pause, reflect, and maybe even call their loved ones after watching it."