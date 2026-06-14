CineNow in process of closing Rs 1,350 crore fund to finance films in India

CineNow Ltd, a British Virgin Islands-registered company, is in the process of closing a Rs 1,350 crore fund backed by commitments from overseas investors and family offices to finance films in India.

Most of the commitments have already been secured for the close-ended fund, which will have a tenure of six years, CineNow founder-director Rohit Dalmia told PTI.

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“CineNow is building a new category at the intersection of finance, entertainment and technology by transforming film intellectual property (IP) into a structured, investable asset. At its core is a Secured Participation Fund that provides exposure to a curated slate of films rather than a single title, with capital backed by enforceable rights across OTT, satellite, music and ancillary revenues,” Dalmia said.

He said the company aims to create a platform where global capital and creative opportunities can converge within a disciplined and professionally managed environment.

The firm has onboarded Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and film industry executive Abhay Sinha as founding members of its strategic council.

“Indian cinema IP needs a structured, multi-stage financial approach that ensures sustained value and leverage. CineNow's model disrupts traditional methods by offering slate-based portfolios, staged capital deployment, and comprehensive value-timed exits,” Dalmia said.

According to the company, it is also pioneering the application of tokenisation in the entertainment sector through a technology-led framework aimed at enhancing liquidity, transparency and accessibility.

By tokenising participation in its investment platform, the company seeks to bridge traditional entertainment finance and digital capital markets, Dalmia said.

He added that the structure would enable broader investor participation while ensuring intellectual property ownership remains with creators and production partners.

With a long-term mandate to support more than 30 films and content properties across genres and languages, CineNow is building a platform focused on the future of entertainment financing, he said.