Airport outlines capacity expansion, green push as Kolkata hub gears up for growth

The city airport has expanded passenger capacity, upgraded washrooms and taken steps to reduce carbon emissions in recent years, officials said on Saturday.

At a campaign in the run-up to the Yatri Suvidha Divas (Passenger Amenities Day), to be celebrated at the airport on Monday, the authorities shared details of the upgrades since 2014. They also outlined some of the projects being undertaken.

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Washrooms

“We have undergone an extensive renovation and maintenance of washroom facilities across the airport to improve passenger comfort and hygiene. Of the 28 washroom blocks, 27 have been renovated. The other one will be renovated very soon,” said Calcutta airport director Vikram Singh.

A periodic maintenance process includes inspection of air-conditioning systems, fittings, walls, and other related facilities to ensure that washrooms remain clean and functional at all times, said officials.

In February, a new washroom block was opened at the airport for passengers arriving on flights and entering the terminal via aerobridges. Earlier, arriving passengers using aerobridges had no washrooms on the terminal’s upper level.

Washrooms have been a problem at the airport for decades. Even after the terminal became operational in January 2014, passengers frequently complained about foul smells and persistently wet floors.

Capacity building

The airport’s annual passenger handling capacity will soon increase from 26 million to 28 million, Singh said.

At present, the airport handles nearly 21 million passengers a year.

To cater to future growth, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has expanded the domestic departure area by 993sqm (around 10,000sqft) and is adding another 300sqm to the international departure section. The expansion is expected to boost the airport’s overall capacity.

When the new integrated terminal became operational in 2013, it was designed to handle 20 million passengers annually, said Singh.

The secondary runway, nearing completion, will ensure uninterrupted 24x7 operations during the maintenance of the primary runway, said an official.

“Two new taxi tracks have facilitated the operations of wide-body aircraft and improved aircraft movement on the ground. Other major developments over the years include the new ATC Tower, Metro connectivity and the advanced CAT III airfield landing system,” he said.

Signage

The airport is upgrading its signage system across the terminals. Digital standees will be installed to provide clear information on boarding gates, airport facilities, and passenger services.

A dedicated signage committee has been formed to review and improve directional signs throughout the airport. Special attention is being given to signage related to Metro connectivity and newly added passenger facilities. Metro Railway reached the airport in August 2025, with the Jai Hind station being operational.

The project is expected to significantly improve the passenger experience.

Carbon footprint

The airport is increasingly relying on solar energy and has developed its own solar power generation capacity of over 17MW. A significant portion of the airport’s energy requirements is being met through renewable energy, reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

The authorities are also working to reduce carbon emissions and improve their environmental performance. Under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, the airport is currently accredited at Level 2 and is taking further steps to improve its carbon rating.

Most of the airport’s operational vehicles have been converted to battery-operated vehicles.