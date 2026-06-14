‘Haunted 3D’ continues to lead on Day 2, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ beats ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past emerged as the strongest performer among the latest theatrical releases on its second day, registering healthy growth at the domestic box office, while Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continued to post modest numbers.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past collected Rs 3.25 crore nett on Saturday, marking a 30 per cent jump from its opening-day collection of Rs 2.50 crore nett.

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The film's India nett collection now stands at Rs 5.75 crore nett, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 6.78 crore nett.

The supernatural thriller stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh, also witnessed growth on its second day but remained behind Haunted 3D at the box office.

The film earned Rs 1.85 crore nett on Saturday, up from its opening-day collection of Rs 1.15 crore nett. The latest figures take its India gross collections to Rs 3.57 crore nett and its India net collections to Rs 3 crore nett after two days in theatres.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also recorded a marginal increase in collections on Saturday. The Manoj Tapadia-directed drama collected Rs 1.45 crore nett on its second day, taking its total India net collection to approximately Rs 2.45 crore.

In an effort to boost footfalls, the makers introduced a Buy One Get One (BOGO) free ticket offer on Saturday. However, the promotional initiative appeared to have limited impact, with the film continuing to report low occupancy levels.