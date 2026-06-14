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regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

26-year-old Indian-origin man murdered in knife attack in London's Southall

We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs (Wednesday), says Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 14.06.26, 11:41 AM
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A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was murdered in a knife attack in Southall, west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Gurbhej Singh was the victim of stabbing on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, along with another man in his 30s who was treated at hospital and has since been discharged.

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The Met Police said its officers were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday by the London Ambulance Service and attended with paramedics. However, despite the efforts of medical staff, Singh – who had suffered a knife wound – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

“We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs (Wednesday).

“I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area – or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward and speak to police,” she said.

The police said seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Following further enquiries, six have been released with no further action being taken, and one has been released on bail to return at a later date.

Meanwhile, Singh's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Police have urged witnesses and those with CCTV footage to come forward as the investigation continues. Detectives said they believe Singh was attacked outside a shop shortly after midnight and are appealing for information.

Following the incident, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover the costs of repatriation, documentation, transportation, funeral arrangements, and other related expenses.

So far, 11,114 Euros has been raised from 737 donations, against a target of 16,000 Euros.

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