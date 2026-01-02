Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ declared tax-free in Ladakh; here’s why

Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar was declared tax-free in Ladakh on Friday, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta’s office said in a statement.

“Lieutenant Governor Shri Kavinder Gupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT Ladakh,” the LG’s office wrote on X.

Dhurandhar was shot extensively in the Union Territory, the statement added.

“The film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism,” the post reads on X.

The statement from Gupta emphasised that the administration is working on a new film policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh.

Fronted by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is an espionage thriller that has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025. Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has scripted history as the first film to score double digits at the Hindi box office for 28 consecutive days. According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.75 crore nett in India on 1 January, its 28th day in theatres.

At the time the report was published on Friday, Dhurandhar’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 739 crore nett. The film has raked in Rs 1141.75 crore gross worldwide, Sacnilk reported.

Despite clashing with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dhurandhar has smashed many box office records.

The action drama, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan is the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 700-crore club in India. Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest grossing film of Ranveer’s career. The film is also the sixth highest grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Dangal.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari.