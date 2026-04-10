Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ reports record haul in third week, closing in on ‘Pushpa 2’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has completed its third week in theatres with a worldwide gross of Rs 1,665.23 crore, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk has reported.

The Rs 1,665.23 crore haul includes Rs 1,255 crore gross in India and Rs 410 crore gross overseas.

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The film is now closing in on Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore gross), which holds the third position among the highest-grossing Indian films globally. Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore gross) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,810 crore gross) hold the top 2 ranks.

Dhurandhar 2 requires an additional Rs 76.87 crore to surpass the Allu Arjun-starrer.

On the domestic front, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1,048.42 crore nett so far. This includes Rs 674.17 crore nett in the first week, Rs 263.65 crore nett in Week 2 and Rs 110.60 crore nett in the third week.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has emerged as the second-highest third-week grosser in Bollywood history, behind its prequel Dhurandhar, which had earned Rs 172 crore nett during the same period.

At its current pace, the film is projected to overtake Pushpa 2: The Rule within the next six to eight days, potentially securing the third position on the all-time global Indian box office chart by mid-next week, Sacnilk reported.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The narrative follows his rise through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure as he works to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.