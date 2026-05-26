‘Chak De India’ actor Ramakant Dayama dies at 69, co-star Subhangi Latkar mourns his demise

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama passed away at the age of 69, his industry colleague Shubhangi Latkar said on Tuesday.

The cause of his death is not known at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the news of Dayama’s demise on Instagram, Latkar wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless.”

“Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy . He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning,” she further said.

“He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known. Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping,” Latkar added.

Latkar further recalled that they had several unfinished plans, including a Hindi play and a stage poetry performance together.

“Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts, Latkar signed off.

Dayama has featured in films, web series, and theatre, including titles like Chak De India, Scam 1992, Ram Setu, and Farzi, along with several TV soaps.

His comic stint in Centre Fruit advertisements made him a familiar name in many households during the early 2000s.