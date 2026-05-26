‘Spider-Noir’ to ‘Rafa’: New web series and films to watch on OTT this week

It’s another packed week on streaming platforms. From an unusual Marvel noir series to the returning seasons of dark comedy thrillers, and an intimate look at one of the greatest sports stars of all time, this week’s slate of OTT releases has something for every kind of binge-watcher.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2

Release date: May 27

Platform: Netflix

1 8 Netflix

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Emma Myers returns as teenage detective Pip Fitz-Amobi in the second season of the hit mystery drama A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, adapting Holly Jackson’s Good Girl, Bad Blood. After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip wants to leave investigations behind and return to a normal life. But when Jamie Reynolds, a crucial witness in Max Hastings’ trial, suddenly disappears, she finds herself dragged back into another dangerous mystery. Zain Iqbal reprises his role as Ravi Singh, while Misia Butler, Jack Rowan and Freddie England join the cast.

Spider-Noir

Release date: May 27

Platform: Prime Video

2 8 Prime Video

Nicolas Cage steps into live-action as Spider-Man Noir after previously voicing the character in Into the Spider-Verse. Set in Depression-era New York, the eight-episode series follows Ben Reilly, a former masked vigilante turned hard-boiled private investigator haunted by his past. When tragedy forces him back into action, he is pulled deep into the city’s criminal underworld. Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Brendan Gleeson also star in the series.

Roommates

Release date: May 27

Platform: ZEE5

3 8 ZEE5

This Kannada teen comedy follows four young bachelors sharing a rented house while trying to stay on the right side of their notoriously strict landlord. What begins as a small disagreement on a cricket field soon spirals into a full-blown clash of pride and personalities, threatening both their friendships and their fragile living arrangement. Packed with humour, the series captures the highs and lows of young adulthood and roommate life.

Four Seasons Season 2

Release date: May 28

Platform: Netflix

4 8 Netflix

The friendship dramedy inspired by Alan Alda’s 1981 film returns for a second season after last year’s emotional finale. Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen reprise their roles as the group navigates grief following Nick’s death. The friends continue their tradition of seasonal vacations, travelling from New York to Italy while dealing with unresolved tensions and new responsibilities.

Murder Mindfully Season 2

Release date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

5 8 Netflix

Germany’s breakout dark comedy returns with Tom Schilling back as Björn Diemel, the mindfulness-loving lawyer secretly managing two mafia empires after eliminating their bosses. The second season shifts focus toward Björn’s psychological struggles as his “inner child” resurfaces, forcing him to confront unresolved trauma while trying to keep his criminal double life intact. Peter Jordan, Britta Hammelstein, Murathan Muslu, Emily Cox and Friederike Kempter also reprise their roles.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Release date: May 29

Platform: Apple TV+

6 8 Apple TV+

John Travolta makes his directorial debut with this adaptation of the children’s novel he wrote 30 years ago. Set during the golden age of air travel, the film follows a young aviation enthusiast travelling cross-country to Hollywood with his mother. The journey becomes a magical coming-of-age adventure filled with colourful passengers and life-changing encounters. Travolta narrates the film, while his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta appears as flight attendant Doris.

Rafa

Release date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

7 8 Netflix

This four-part documentary series chronicles the life and career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, offering unprecedented access from his childhood years to his final professional match in 2024. Directed by Zach Heinzerling, the series combines archival footage with interviews from Nadal’s family, coaches and rivals to explore the physical and emotional demands behind a career that delivered 22 Grand Slam titles and 14 French Open trophies.

Cousins & Kalyanams

Release date: May 29

Platform: JioHotstar

8 8 JioHotstar

This romantic comedy-drama traces the lives of six cousins over more than 20 years. Through seven weddings and countless family gatherings, the story explores changing relationships, sibling-like rivalries, love stories and emotional bonds that evolve with time. Warm, nostalgic and rooted in family traditions, the series paints a lively portrait of growing up together under one roof.