Imtiaz Ali says his ‘good girl image’ remark about Deepika Padukone was in jest

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali clarified his remark on Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone after saying she maintained a "good girl" image, earlier in her career, and said his words were made in a light-hearted manner.

Ali, who has directed the actor in "Love Aaj Kal" (2009) and "Tamasha" (2015), recently recalled working with Padukone in 2012 for "Cocktail", on which he served as the writer and screenwriter. During the conversation in an interview, the filmmaker said her character in the film was the opposite of the image she maintained in public and used the word "facade". His remarks received a mixed response from the users, with several addressing his comments as unnecessary.

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Ali shared the clip of his conversation on his Instagram story on Monday and said he never thought he would have to clarify his remarks, but wants to remain at a safer side. "My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour. I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you, more than anyone else, know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, and appreciate you.

"But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you plz don't. To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai," he wrote.

"I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it's been a while, and I didn't want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always," he added.

The film released in 2012 and was directed by Homi Adajania. It featured the actor in the role of Veronica, a free-spirited girl residing in London. The actor received critical acclaim for her performance in the film.

The story of "Cocktail" revolved around a love triangle between Veronika, Saif Ali Khan's flirtatious Gautam Kapoor and Diana Penty's Meera Sahni, a reserved girl from India who relocates to London.

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