Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ registers lowest single-day collection since March 19 release

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge entered its fourth week on Friday, registering its lowest single-day collection since release on March 19. The spy thriller collected Rs 6.70 crore nett on Day 23, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1,055 crore nett.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a drop of 6.3 per cent from Thursday’s collection (Rs 7.15 crore nett). However, the film maintained a historic 98.3 per cent retention on its fourth Friday, with 16.52 million tickets sold on BookMyShow.

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The Hindi version remains the primary driver of the film’s performance, contributing Rs 983.79 crore nett to the total. The Telugu version earned Rs 41.22 crore nett, followed by Tamil at Rs 18.49 crore nett, Kannada at Rs 3.18 crore nett, and Malayalam at Rs 1.74 crore nett.

In terms of ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 16.52 million tickets on BookMyShow since release. This places it as the second-highest ticket seller on the platform, behind Pushpa 2: The Rule (18.62 million), and ahead of titles such as Kantara: Chapter 1 (12.89 million), Kalki 2898 AD (12.21 million), and the original Dhurandhar (11.04 million).

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), in Karachi’s underworld. The narrative traces his transformation into Sher-e-Baloch of Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). It also explores his backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover agent who infiltrates Lyari’s criminal and political networks to dismantle terrorist groups in Pakistan.

The film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.