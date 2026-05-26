Twisha Sharma death case: CBI takes over probe, books husband, mother-in-law

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in the death of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, booking her husband and mother-in-law, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a CBI team arrived at the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday to conduct a probe into the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, a police official said.

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The agency sent a Special Crime unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

The team, comprising some women personnel, was seen entering Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area, with several media persons following them, but they were prevented from entering the house.

After the meeting, the CBI re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.

Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.

The post-mortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)."

After receiving the post-mortem report and recording the statement of family members of Twisha, a former actor-model, the police registered the FIR on May 15.

In their statements, family members of Twisha alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has, in her turn, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state in several media interviews.

In the statement given to the police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha's family said that she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm.

During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was cut abruptly, the FIR citing the statement alleged.

Also Read SC urges media restraint in Twisha Sharma death case, CBI to take over probe

After repeated calls, Giribala Singh picked up the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call, it is alleged.

The central probe agency starts an investigation, referred by the state police, by re-registering the police FIR, which becomes the starting point of the investigation.

The outcome of the probe is given in a final report filed before a competent court.

Hearing the case on Monday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.