‘When crude oil prices fell, why did petrol, diesel become costlier?’: Kharge targets Modi govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targeted the Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices, questioning why consumers were not given relief despite crude oil prices declining over the last 12 years.

Citing official data shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Kharge said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office on May 26, 2014, crude oil in the Indian basket was priced at USD 108.05 per barrel, while the rupee traded at Rs 58.59 against the US dollar.

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At that time, petrol was priced at Rs 71.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre, Kharge said in a post on X.

He claimed that although crude oil prices are now below USD 99 per barrel, petrol and diesel prices have climbed to Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 per litre respectively.

“In other words, while crude oil has become cheaper, petrol has become approximately 42.8% more expensive, and diesel about 67.9% more expensive,” Kharge said.

“Every economist knows that the rising cost of petrol and diesel impacts every sector. From transportation to food commodities, the burden of inflation on the common man continues to intensify. Despite this, the government's profiteering continues unabated,” Kharge said.

“The question is straightforward: When crude oil prices have fallen, why have petrol and diesel become more expensive?” he said.

Why is there no relief for the public, Kharge asked.

The Congress on Monday had also criticised the latest fuel price hike, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that the “mehangai manav” has struck again and accusing the government of burdening citizens with rising costs.

Kharge too attacked the Centre over the issue and asked who was benefitting from this “daily robbery”.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks, as state-owned fuel retailers passed on higher international oil prices to consumers.