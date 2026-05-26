Tamil Nadu govt permits five daily screenings for new films in the first week

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order allowing cinemas across the state to run five shows a day for the first week of a film’s release, along with additional screenings on weekends, public holidays, and local festival days.

As per an official statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay passed the order following a request from representatives of the Tamil film industry on May 16.

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Earlier, under Condition 14-A of the ‘Form C’ licence in the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were allowed a maximum of four shows per day.

A fifth show was permitted only on local festival days or public holidays and subject to prior approval from district collectors or the Chennai police commissioner.

Following the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, theatres are now allowed five shows daily for the first week of a Tamil film release, as well as on weekends, public holidays, and festival days.

The statement further noted that no additional permissions will be needed from the government or licensing bodies for conducting five shows daily within the stipulated duration.