Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ sees over 50% drop in collections in Week 5

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has witnessed a 52 per cent drop in collections in its fifth week in theatres compared to the previous week, as per trade figures with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

As per Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller earned Rs 51.25 crore nett in Week 5, which ended on Thursday. In Week 4, the film had registered a Rs 106.5 crore nett haul.

Dhurandhar earned Rs 172 crore nett in the third week, Rs 253.25 crore nett in Week 2 and Rs 207.25 crore nett in the first week. The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 790.4 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

However, the makers claimed that the film has earned Rs 836.15 crore nett in India so far.

Set in the 2000s in Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

A sequel to Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on 19 March on the occasion of Eid. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, which released in theatres on 1 January, has crossed the Rs 25-crore mark at the box office on Day 8. The war drama starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat earned Rs 25.60 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.