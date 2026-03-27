Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ continues to dominate box office on Day 8

Ranveer Singh-starrer spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate theatres worldwide, amassing a staggering Rs 1,088 crore gross.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller opened to Rs 145.55 crore nett on March 19 (including paid previews) and went on to collect Rs 466 crore gross over its opening weekend. The film maintained a strong hold through the week, earning Rs 64 crore gross on its first Monday, followed by Rs 58 crore gross on Tuesday.

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On Wednesday, the film added Rs 49 crore gross, while Thursday saw a slight rise to Rs 53 crore gross in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 814 crore gross, as per the filmmakers.

“Yeh dahaad hai naye Hindustan ki,” the filmmakers wrote on X.

It also emerged as the biggest first-week grosser in a single language within its opening weekend itself, surpassing the Rs 425 crore Hindi nett first-week total of Pushpa 2.

Globally, the film’s seven-day total now stands at over Rs 1,000 crore, placing it among the biggest first-week performers in world cinema.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar 2 becomes the 10th Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club. Among Hindi-language films, it is the fifth to do so after Pathaan, Jawan, Dhurandhar, and Dangal.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.