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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

‘Dhurandhar 2’ becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 900-crore mark in India

Across all versions, the cumulative nett collections of the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller are estimated at Rs 960 crore

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.04.26, 04:19 PM
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’ File picture

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to post strong box office numbers on its 16th day in theatres, with the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller crossing Rs 900-crore nett mark in Hindi, becoming the first title to reach the mark.

Dhurandhar 2 added over Rs 20 crore nett on its third Friday, taking its 16-day Hindi total past the Rs 900-crore milestone. Across all versions, cumulative nett collections are estimated at Rs 960 crore.

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Overseas, the film has earned over Rs 1,500 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 achieved this feat without any contribution from the Gulf and China. The Gulf remains a key market for Indian releases but the film did not screen there, while China — an occasional but significant contributor — was not part of its rollout.

Even without these territories, Dhurandhar 2 is closing in on the comparable benchmarks of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,615 crore gross) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1685 crore gross) in worldwide collections excluding the Gulf and China.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film globally, with a total of around Rs 2,070 crore gross, supported largely by its China run.

The Dhurandhar saga follows Singh’s spy character Hamza Ali Mazari as he infiltrates a mafia gang in Pakistan and takes on terrorist modules across the border. The film franchise also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

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