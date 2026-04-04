‘Dhurandhar 2’ becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 900-crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to post strong box office numbers on its 16th day in theatres, with the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller crossing Rs 900-crore nett mark in Hindi, becoming the first title to reach the mark.

Dhurandhar 2 added over Rs 20 crore nett on its third Friday, taking its 16-day Hindi total past the Rs 900-crore milestone. Across all versions, cumulative nett collections are estimated at Rs 960 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas, the film has earned over Rs 1,500 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 achieved this feat without any contribution from the Gulf and China. The Gulf remains a key market for Indian releases but the film did not screen there, while China — an occasional but significant contributor — was not part of its rollout.

Even without these territories, Dhurandhar 2 is closing in on the comparable benchmarks of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,615 crore gross) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1685 crore gross) in worldwide collections excluding the Gulf and China.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film globally, with a total of around Rs 2,070 crore gross, supported largely by its China run.

The Dhurandhar saga follows Singh’s spy character Hamza Ali Mazari as he infiltrates a mafia gang in Pakistan and takes on terrorist modules across the border. The film franchise also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.