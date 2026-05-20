Jr NTR appears in a fierce avatar in first glimpse of Prashanth Neel’s ‘Dragon’

Jr NTR appeared in a fierce, action-heavy avatar in the first glimpse of Dragon, the upcoming film directed by Prashanth Neel, as the makers officially unveiled the title of the much-anticipated project late Tuesday night.

The four-minute-and-28-second teaser, released by Mythri Movie Makers, showcased the actor as a ruthless killer amid a violent battle for control of the opium trade, drawing comparisons with Neel’s earlier blockbusters Salaar and KGF.

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The teaser introduces the world and principal characters of Dragon, ending with the reveal of Anil Kapoor in the role of a cop.

The glimpse opens with references to Indian history and the opium trade in pre- and post-Independence India. Jr NTR is shown as a ruthless killer operating in a violent landscape dominated by rival groups seeking control of the opium business.

In one sequence, the actor appears standing atop a mountain surrounded by dead bodies, while other scenes depict him taking on multiple enemies single-handedly.

The glimpse also revealed first looks of several cast members, including Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi.

Dragon is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film is set to release in theatres on June 11, 2027.