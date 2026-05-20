Entertainment workers in Mumbai hit by pay cuts, fewer jobs: The Top India survey

A survey conducted by The Top India among more than 1,000 people connected to India’s entertainment industry has highlighted growing financial distress among workers, with many reporting a sharp decline in work opportunities and earnings.

According to the survey, a significant number of industry workers said they are either receiving very little work or are being paid substantially less than before. Several respondents claimed payments for available projects have fallen by nearly 50 to 60 percent compared to previous years.

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The slowdown appears to be affecting mostly mid-level and junior professionals rather than top actors and established stars, who continue to secure steady projects and high fees.

Among those worst affected are character artists, assistant directors, makeup artists, gym trainers attached to actors, lightmen, camera operators, spot staff, production assistants, editors, equipment suppliers and technical crews. Many of these workers rely entirely on daily shoots and project-based assignments for income.

Industry workers cited tighter film budgets, cautious spending by digital platforms and delays in project approvals as key reasons behind the slowdown. Several said the decline in work opportunities has been building over recent months.

The impact is particularly severe in Mumbai, where the entertainment industry remains concentrated in areas such as Andheri, Juhu and Bandra. Workers said high living costs are adding to financial pressure, with rents for modest apartments in these neighbourhoods often reaching around Rs 50,000 per month.

Many technicians and support staff are reportedly using savings, borrowing money from friends and relatives or taking up temporary side jobs to cover rent and household expenses. Some workers have also returned to their hometowns after failing to secure regular employment in Mumbai.

Industry insiders noted that the entertainment business functions as an interconnected ecosystem, meaning delays or reductions in production affect hundreds of workers linked to a single project. Besides actors, the slowdown has impacted costume suppliers, set workers, camera rental companies and transport providers.

Concerns have also grown over delayed payments, with several freelancers claiming they now wait months to receive dues for completed assignments. Workers dependent on regular payments said the delays are creating additional financial uncertainty.

Despite the challenges, many professionals remain hopeful that conditions could improve if production activity increases and audience spending recovers. Others believe production houses need stronger financial planning mechanisms to better support workers during periods of slowdown.