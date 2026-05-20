‘Spider-Noir’: Nicolas Cage plays a troubled private investigator confronting his past

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled the final trailer for Spider-Noir, offering a darker and more action-heavy look at the upcoming live-action series starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a troubled private investigator navigating 1930s New York while confronting his past as a superhero.

The series, based on the Spider-Man Noir comic books, is set to premiere May 27 on Prime Video.

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The trailer showcases Cage’s version of Ben Reilly as a hardened and jaded figure, markedly different from the traditional wisecracking Spider-Man. At one point in the trailer, Ben insists that he is not a hero.

The footage also teases several villains drawn from Spider-Man lore and reimagined for the 1930s setting, including Andrew Lewis Caldwell’s Megawatt, a character visually reminiscent of Electro, and Jack Huston’s Sandman. Crime bosses Tombstone and Silvermane are also featured prominently, hinting at a larger rogues’ gallery for the series.

The official trailer further reveals Ben Reilly discovering his powers while battling an Irish crime boss played by Brendan Gleeson, who appears to portray Silvermane. The trailer debuted at the CCXPMX26 pop culture festival in Mexico City.

Spider-Noir is being positioned as a standalone story separate from Sony’s Spider-Man films and the animated Into the Spider-Verse franchise.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola and Jack Huston.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video. Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.