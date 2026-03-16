Ranveer Singh-led ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in worldwide pre-sales

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark in worldwide pre-sales for its opening weekend ahead of its March 19 release, according to industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has minted over Rs 50 crore gross through advance sales in India for the opening weekend, including over Rs 30 crore gross for the premiere alone, as per Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these figures, Dhurandhar 2 has shattered several records even before its release, registering the biggest premiere day in India and surpassing Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

The original film, which hit theatres in December 2025, went on to earn close to Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. With this, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see Ranveer reprising his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.