Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media to make Hindi debut with film starring Manoj Bajpayee

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s home banner Spirit Media is set to venture into the Hindi film industry with a Ben Rekhi directorial starring Manoj Bajpayee in a key role, as per a report by US-based news magazine Variety.

Spirit Media on Monday unveiled a five-film slate that includes titles in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The Hyderabad-based studio announced its upcoming projects ahead of the 14 November release of its first home production, Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan.

“With Kaantha releasing soon, I’m thrilled to announce Spirit’s Hindi production debut with the adaptation of Last Man in Tower,” Daggubati told Variety.

Last Man in Tower is a 2011 novel by Booker winner Aravind Adiga.

The Hindi adaptation is yet untitled. Further details about its cast and storyline are awaited.

Spirit Media’s lineup also includes the Telegu-language projects Dark Chocolate, Premante and Psyche Siddharth.

Dark Chocolate is a dark comedy thriller, which will be co-produced with Waltair Productions. Psyche Siddharth will mark the debut of a new filmmaker and will be presented and distributed by Spirit Media.

Premante is a love-comedy-thriller backed by Spirit Media and debutant producer Jhanvi Narang.

Daggubati's banner recently distributed filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year, as well as Sundance winner Sabar Bonda, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade.