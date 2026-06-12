Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ becomes fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

Ram Charan-led sports drama Peddi has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, according to latest trade reports.

The film earned Rs 6.30 crore nett in India on Thursday. At the time the report was published on Friday, Peddi’s total domestic collection, since its June 4 release, stood at Rs 193.55 crore nett, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film’s total worldwide collection stands at Rs 279.35 crore nett in India.

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Peddi has already crossed the worldwide earnings of Bhooth Bangla (Rs 269.30 crore) and Drishyam 3 (Rs 236.59 crore). It now trails only Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 301.49 crore), Karuppu (Rs 306.47 crore), Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.25 crore), as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring music by A.R. Rahman, Peddi is a rural sports drama that follows a spirited villager determined to unite his community through sports and defend their pride against a powerful rival.

Set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, the film reunites Ram Charan with Sana, who had earlier written the story and served as an assistant director on Charan’s 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. It marks her second Telugu film after Devara, alongside Jr NTR. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is co-produced by IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Cinematography is by R. Ratnavelu, while Navin Nooli serves as the editor.