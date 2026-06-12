Ariana Grande slams White House over use of her song ‘Bye’ in ICE video: ‘Barbaric, inhumane, heinous’

Singer-actress Ariana Grande has slammed the White House for using her 2024 song Bye in a social media video promoting immigration enforcement, saying she never wants her music to be associated with what she has described as “barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.”

The controversy began after the official White House TikTok account shared a video showing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining and handcuffing individuals, set to Grande’s Bye, reported BBC.

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The clip, shared on Monday, was captioned, “Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.”

Grande responded directly in the comments, writing, “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.”

Her reaction quickly went viral, adding her to a growing list of artists who have objected to their music being used in political or government messaging without their consent.

According to reports, Grande’s management team sought to have the audio removed from the video. Within hours, the soundtrack was muted, while her comment appeared to have been deleted or hidden.

According to media reports, the White House later defended the post. Responding to Grande’s criticism, spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, “What’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

The dispute comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, as immigration remains a key focus of President Donald Trump’s second term, with enforcement efforts expanding across several major American cities.