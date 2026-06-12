‘There will never be another Deepika Padukone’, says Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut, in a recent interview, said there can never be another Deepika Padukone while discussing Bollywood’s most iconic actresses across generations.

“Humko lagta hai ki actresses aati hain aur jaati hain. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Dusri Meena Kumari nahi milegi, yahan tak ki main soch rahi thi dusri Karisma Kapoor bhi nahi hogi (We often think that actresses come and go. But that isn't true. There can never be another Meena Kumari. In fact, I don’t think that there can ever be another Karisma Kapoor either),” Kangana said in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Voh jo ek waqt hota hai, chahe Hema Malini ji ho, Waheeda Rehman ho yaa Madhubala toh khair ho hi nahi sakti. Har daur ke ek face hote hain jinko aap kabhi replace nahi kar sakte (Every era has its own icons—whether it's Hema Malini ji, Waheeda Rehman, or Madhubala, who is simply irreplaceable. Each generation has certain faces that can never be replaced),” Kangana further noted.

“Madhuri Dixit dusri nahi hogi. Yeh meri hi baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai dusri Deepika Padukone bhi nahi hogi (There will never be another Madhuri Dixit. And I’m not just talking about myself. I feel there will never be another Deepika Padukone either),” Kangana added.

The response quickly won over fans on social media. An user on Reddit wrote, “I love her clarity of thought.”

Another Reddit user said, “I love this mature, secure version of Kangana.”

Kangana, who made her acting debut with Anurag Basu’s 2006 film Gangster: A Love Story, recently completed two decades in the industry. Over the years, the actress-politician has delivered notable performances in films such as Queen, Fashion and Life in a... Metro.



On the work front, Kangana’s latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is currently running in cinemas.

The ensemble cast of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is also part of director Atlee’s upcoming project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.