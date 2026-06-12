‘Reconsider rejection of INS Baaz expansion’: Jairam Ramesh writes to Rajnath Singh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reconsider the rejection of a full expansion of the INS Baaz runway in Great Nicobar, arguing that it would be a less ecologically damaging alternative to the proposed greenfield airport under the ambitious Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project.

In a letter to Singh, the former environment minister referred to his earlier communication dated May 16, 2026, in which he had suggested expanding the existing runway at INS Baaz in Campbell Bay instead of constructing a new airport in the Gandhi Nagar-Shastri Nagar area of Great Nicobar Island.

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Ramesh cited media reports from June 8 that quoted Defence Ministry sources as saying that expansion of the INS Baaz runway beyond 4,500 feet would be limited due to ecological concerns.

"Subsequently, on June 8, 2026 there were reports in the media attributed to 'defence ministry sources' saying that the runway expansion at INS Baaz would be limited because lengthening to beyond 4500 feet will have adverse ecological impacts," Ramesh pointed out.

Questioning the rationale behind the proposed airport site, he listed what he described as its significant environmental and social costs.

"I appreciate the sudden worry for ecological protection but please permit me to submit the following facts for your consideration: The proposed site at Gandhi Nagar-Shastri Nagar needs cutting of two forest-covered hills of 115 metres. The proposed site comprises around 225 acres of protected forest and 130 acres of deemed forest--which are part of the territory of the Shompen tribal community and are currently being used by them," Ramesh said in his letter.

He further argued that the proposed airport site falls within highly protected coastal zones and ecologically sensitive habitats.

"The proposed site sits directly on about 142 acres of Island Coastal Zone Regulation (ICRZ)-1A which enjoy the highest protection under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019 and that include turtle nesting beaches, corals and nesting grounds of the endangered Nicobar Megapode."

"The proposed site involves reclamation of a creek and relocation of saltwater crocodiles. The proposed site sits directly on two villages where 234 ex-servicemen settler families reside and they will have to undergo relocation for the third time in recent years," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also contended that the site has not undergone a comprehensive environmental impact assessment despite Great Nicobar's ecological significance.

"The proposed site is in a largely undisturbed, pristine forest bordered by a coastline with ecologically sensitive areas."

"The proposed site has not been subject to any serious and systematic environmental impact assessment especially since Great Nicobar has been designated as an Important Bird Area, an Endemic Bird Area and also holds the significance of being situated on two international bird flyways--the Central Asian and the East Asian- Australasian bird Flyways--that are accessed every year by several migratory species of birds that flock Great Nicobar seasonally," he pointed out.

Referring to the project's history, Ramesh noted that the airport site at Galathea Bay was designated a dual-purpose airport by the Union Home Ministry in March 2022.

" It has taken the Defence Ministry over six years to make some statement on it, albeit verbally and anonymously."

"It has been compelled to do so because the disastrous ecological impacts of the Great Nicobar Island Project which includes the proposed airport, in addition to the transshipment port, township and other facilities, have become all-too-evident and are inviting wide-spread concern," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

"In sum, I request you to reconsider your rejection of the full expansion of the INS Baaz runway that has been recommended by some distinguished naval personnel themselves," Ramesh said.

Ramesh also marked a copy of the letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, stating that he had written multiple times over the past two years raising concerns about what he called the "dubious nature" of the environmental impact assessment of the Great Nicobar Island Project.

The letter comes amid an intensifying political debate over the mega infrastructure project. Earlier this week, Defence Ministry sources defended the initiative, saying it was essential for advancing India's strategic maritime and economic interests and dismissing critics as suffering from "geographical illiteracy".

The sources clarified that INS Baaz is not part of the GNI project and said the runway had already been extended to 4,500 feet. Any further expansion, they argued, would require significant land reclamation and affect tribal areas as well as local flora and fauna.

The government plans to develop an international container transshipment port, a civilian-cum-naval airport, a township and a power plant under the Great Nicobar Island project, which it describes as a strategically important national initiative.

The project has also drawn criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently alleged that the government's claims about defence and maritime interests were a "lie" and that the project was intended to benefit a businessman seeking to build hotels and casinos on ecologically sensitive land.

Rahul, who visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in April, also released a video this month urging citizens to support a petition asking the government to prioritise environmental conservation, saying, "we choose green over greed".