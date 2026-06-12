Watch: Nora Fatehi makes her Toronto Fifa Fan Festival debut with 'Siir Siir' performance

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi set the stage ablaze with her debut performance at the Toronto Fifa Fan Festival on Friday, where she sang her song Siir Siir alongside her co-artists Vegedream and Sanjoyd.

The event took place ahead of the opening ceremony at BMO Field later that day.

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“Performing in Toronto for the first time.. SIIR SIIR at the FIFA Countdown Concert 2026. Thank you, Toronto, for coming out and being so incredible,” Nora wrote on Instagram alongside the clip of her performance video.

At the event, Nora dazzled in a vibrant, sports-themed streetwear aesthetic that blends contemporary and heritage elements. She rounded up her look with loose-fitting denims.

Siir Siir blends diverse global music and features a famous Moroccan fan chant meaning ‘Go’.

However, this is not the first time Nora has lent her voice to sing a Fifa song. Her first major Fifa appearance and debut was at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

She represented India and South Asia on the global football stage by singing and performing the official tournament anthem, Light The Sky, alongside artists like Nicki Minaj, Balqees, Manal, and Rahma Riad.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The opening match will be played in Mexico City, while the final is scheduled for New York, New Jersey Stadium.