Want to watch FIFA World Cup for free? Here's the catch for football fans in India

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway with Mexico and South Korea bagging wins over South Africa and Czech Republic respectively on the opening day of the tournament. The excitement for the tournament is palpable in India, with football fans looking for other ways to watch the tournament without having to spend Rs 799 at least for Zee5 subscription. If you're one of them, we have you covered.

There was uncertainty till the last minute about the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup. In the end, it was Zee who managed to come to an agreement with FIFA ahead of Disney Hotstar and other competitors. As part of the landmark agreement, Zee has also secured rights to 38 additional FIFA competitions through 2034, significantly strengthening its position in international football coverage for the coming years.

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In order to enhance its broadened sports portfolio, the network has introduced four new channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

People who do not have access to Zee5 or the sports channels, Doordarshan has announced it will broadcast select matches of the tournament on its network.

Which matches will Doordarshan broadcast?

Doordarshan announced it will air a total of 8 matches out of the 104 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. DD Sports broadcasted the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

In addition to broadcasting the opening match, DD Sports will also air the knockout rounds starting from the quarter-finals on DD Free Dish. The quarter-finals are set to take place on July 9, 10, and 11, with the semi-finals following on July 14 and 15.

The final will take place on June 19.