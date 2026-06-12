'Deadpool & Wolverine' cinematographer George Richmond undergoes surgery after paragliding mishap in Himachal

George Richmond, the cinematographer known for his work on Hollywood blockbusters such as "Free Guy" and "Deadpool & Wolverine", underwent a successful surgery and is recovering at an hospital here, days after he was injured in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Friday.

Richmond sustained serious injuries in the neck during the accident on June 8 and was rescued in a operation involving local authorities in Himachal and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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He was later shifted to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he underwent a surgery on Thursday.

"He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.

Richmond, 54, was among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district's Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region when he reportedly crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba.

After the accident, fellow paragliders alerted the local administration, and a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched.

The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location. He was later airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu where he was provided with initial medical care.

On June 9, he was referred to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh where he was evaluated by trauma team including general and orthopaedic surgeons.

Dr Goni revealed that Richmond injured his neck in multiple places after falling from a height.

"Basic resuscitation was done and hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday," he said.

The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

"It was a combined effort," Dr Goni said, adding that Richmond has been kept under observation for the next 48 hours.

"Our protocol is to wait for the stabilisation of the patient and wound healing. Let's see how it goes," Dr Goni said.

As a cinematographer, Richmond has served on many Hollywood action and fantasy films.

He has frequently worked with British filmmakers Matthew Vaughn and Dexter Fletcher, contributing to projects such as the "Kingsman" franchise and the Elton John biopic "Rocketman".

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