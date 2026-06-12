Tata Motors to raise passenger vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from July 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd will increase prices across its passenger vehicle lineup, including internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1 as the automaker looks to offset rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

The price hike, the company's second in three months, comes amid escalating cost pressures linked to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Tata Motors had earlier raised prices of its ICE passenger vehicle range from April 1, 2026.

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"This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures," the company said in a regulatory filing.

While Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stated.

"The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each is maintained," it added.

The latest announcement follows similar price revisions by other major automakers. Passenger vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki India increased prices across its model range by up to Rs 30,000 from June 1, citing inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also raised vehicle prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, depending on the model and variant.