IndiGo Lucknow-Delhi flight delayed after hoax bomb threat, security checks clear aircraft

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed on Friday after a bomb threat alert triggered extensive security checks shortly before take-off. Authorities later confirmed the threat was a hoax and no explosive or suspicious material was found on board.

The IndiGo flight 6E 2111, carrying around 180 passengers, was scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10.45 am. According to sources, the crew received information about a possible bomb threat on the aircraft, prompting immediate security action.

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Following the alert, the aircraft was held at the apron while security personnel conducted thorough inspections of the plane and surrounding areas as a precaution.

Sources said panic was triggered after a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it was discovered inside the aircraft's lavatory. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Officials said no bomb or harmful substance was found during the inspection. Further legal and security procedures were underway.

An IndiGo spokesperson said shortly before take-off, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2111 scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi.

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. The aircraft will operate its journey to Delhi post securing relevant clearances," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and timely updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the official added.