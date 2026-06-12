‘Disclosure Day’ review: Steven Spielberg rediscovers wonder in a thrilling, emotionally-resonant sci-fi epic

For much of the last two decades, Steven Spielberg has made films of varied genres: prestige dramas, historical stories, and even remakes of classic musicals. With Disclosure Day, the filmmaker returns to a space that feels uniquely his own: a science-fiction thriller that channels the wonder of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. while embracing the moral complexity and paranoia of Minority Report.

Disclosure Day essentially revolves around a simple question: What would happen if humanity learned, beyond all doubt, that extraterrestrial life exists? Spielberg, along with his longtime collaborator David Koepp, use that premise to craft a spectacle layered with questions about faith, power and empathy.

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The film wastes little time with setup. Instead, Spielberg drops audiences directly into a world where former government operative Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) is already on the run from WARDEX, a secretive agency that has spent decades concealing evidence of alien contact. Daniel possesses both classified information and a mysterious extraterrestrial device capable of exposing a five-decade cover-up. Pursuing him is WARDEX chief Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), a man convinced that secrecy is necessary for humanity's survival.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, television meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) begins experiencing inexplicable phenomena. She suddenly speaks languages she has never learned, perceives the emotional histories of strangers through eye contact, and becomes the unwilling conduit for messages tied to Daniel's mission.

As their paths converge, Spielberg crafts a narrative that blends conspiracy thriller, road movie, and first-contact science fiction.

The film's greatest strength is its refusal to treat aliens as the main attraction. For much of its running time, the extraterrestrials remain elusive, confined to archival footage, classified recordings, and whispered theories. Rather than focussing on visual spectacle, Spielberg keeps the emphasis squarely on the human consequences of disclosure.

The question is not whether aliens exist; it is whether humanity is prepared to confront the truth.

That approach gives Disclosure Day an edge over contemporary alien movies. The film explores how governments manipulate information, how institutions justify secrecy, and how fear of the unknown can be weaponised. Yet unlike many modern science-fiction films steeped in cynicism, Spielberg remains fundamentally optimistic. The movie argues that truth, however disruptive, is ultimately a force for connection.

This idea finds its most compelling expression through Margaret's evolving abilities. Her newfound capacity to understand the experiences and emotions of others functions as more than a science-fiction gimmick; it becomes a metaphor for radical empathy. In a world increasingly fractured by misinformation and distrust, Spielberg imagines empathy itself as humanity's greatest evolutionary advantage.

Emily Blunt carries much of that emotional weight, delivering one of the strongest performances of her career. Margaret is frightened, overwhelmed, and often uncertain, yet Blunt never allows her to become merely a passive participant in events. She captures both the terror of losing control and the determination of someone gradually embracing an extraordinary purpose. It's a layered, deeply felt performance that anchors the film's more ambitious ideas.

Josh O'Connor proves an equally effective counterpart. His Daniel is not a conventional action hero but a reluctant figure burdened by knowledge he believes the world deserves. O'Connor brings warmth, intelligence, and vulnerability to the role, making Daniel's journey emotionally compelling even amid the film's elaborate conspiracy mechanics.

The supporting cast is excellent. Colman Domingo exudes authority as Hugo Wakefield, a former WARDEX insider who becomes Daniel's most trusted ally. Colin Firth, meanwhile, delivers one of the film's most fascinating performances. Rather than playing a straightforward villain, he portrays Noah Scanlon as a man crushed by the weight of responsibility. His actions are often ruthless, but Firth ensures they emerge from conviction rather than malice.

Spielberg's craftsmanship remains impeccable. Working once again with cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, he creates a visual language that balances intimacy with scale. The film's muted palette is punctuated by striking bursts of light, creating images that feel simultaneously grounded and otherworldly. Kaminski's fluid camerawork keeps the narrative in constant motion, particularly during several expertly staged action sequences.

Among the standout set pieces is a breathtaking pursuit involving cars and a moving train, executed with the kind of clarity and tension that has become increasingly rare in blockbuster filmmaking.

Adding to the experience is John Williams’s score. His music gives Disclosure Day much of its soul.