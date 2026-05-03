Rajpal Yadav gushes over Michael Jackson biopic for a Charlie Chaplin connection

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Saturday shared his views on the latest biopic on Michael Jackson, saying that the pop legend drawing inspiration from comic actor Charlie Chaplin moved him.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old actor wrote, “Jinki puri duniya deewani thi, aur woh khud Charlie Chaplin ke deewane the, yeh sunkar dil ko bahut thandak lagi! Jackson family aur puri team ko itni sarahniya film ke liye bahut badhaiyan. Michael Jackson waqai ek ajooba the (Those whom the entire world was crazy about, and who themselves were crazy about Charlie Chaplin—hearing this brought great comfort to the heart! Congratulations to the Jackson family and the entire team for such a commendable film. Michael Jackson truly was a marvel).”

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Yadav shared pictures of him sporting a white shirt paired with a top hat — a look that resembles Michael’s style.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the Michael movie offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. Starring Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the pop legend, the film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers, the abuse he faced from his father growing up, and his rise as the King of Pop after paving a path for himself independently.

Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) also feature in the film.

Michael is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).