Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh to star in high-stakes drama ‘Raftaar’

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh are set to star in an upcoming ‘edge-of-the-seat’ drama titled Raftaar, slated to hit theatres on July 24, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday.

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, Raftaar is executive produced by Tarun Bali. The story and screenplay is written by Rohan Narula.

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Besides Rajkummar and Keerthy, the upcoming film also features an ensemble cast including Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires and success comes at a price. At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman.

As money, power, and greed spiral, their hunger to win begins to clash with love. The rise is intoxicating, but after the fall, the question is simple: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this where it all ends?

Rajkummar was last seen in Pulkit’s 2025 action-thriller Maalik alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. He also has the comedy film Toaster, directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary. It will also star Sanya Malhotra.

Keerthy, on the other hand, last appeared in Revolver Rita alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan and Super Subbarayan.