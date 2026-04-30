Saif Ali Khan's upcoming Netflix thriller drama 'Kartavya' to release in May

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Netflix thriller drama Kartavya, which is backed by Gauri Khan's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to release on May 15.

"Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga," Netflix wrote alongside a poster of the upcoming drama, featuring Saif, who conveys weary and conflicted expression.

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The upcoming project marks the second collaboration of Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Kartavya centres on a police officer who confronts escalating threats while balancing the demands of his duty with the safety of his family. "As the boundaries between right and wrong begin to fade, the film emerges as a nuanced exploration of power, guilt, and the price of silence—urging viewers to reflect on morality and the true cost of justice," as per the official logline of the drama.

Helmed by Bhaksak director Pulkit, the Kartavya also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in notable roles.

Talking about the film, Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies Entertainments told Tudum, “Kartavya is a story that stays with you because it asks difficult questions, about duty, about conscience, and about the choices we make when there are no easy answers. Pulkit’s nuanced storytelling, elevated by compelling performances from Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and a striking debut by Saurabh Dwivedi, lends the film a powerful and authentic voice. We are proud to bring this layered film to Netflix, further strengthening our partnership to bring thought-provoking narratives to the fore.”