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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

‘Bhooth Bangla’ enters Rs 200-crore club globally, beats lifetime haul of ‘Stree’ in India

With this feat, the Priyadarshan directorial has become Akshay’s 12th movie to enter the 200 crore global club

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.04.26, 04:33 PM
A poster of 'Bhooth Bangla'

A poster of 'Bhooth Bangla' File picture

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office, beating the lifetime domestic collection of the 2018 horror-comedy Stree.

With this feat, the Priyadarshan directorial has become Akshay’s 12th movie to enter the 200 crore global club. It has also become the third Bollywood film this year to cross the milestone, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

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After a solid opening, Bhooth Bangla enjoyed a steady run at the theatres on the weekdays before witnessing a spike in collections in its second weekend.

The film earned Rs 148.06 crore gross in India (Rs 124.65 crore nett) and Rs 51.50 crore gross overseas.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, released in 2018, earned Rs 129.90 crore net for its entire run at the domestic box office.

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy that follows a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur, unaware of its mysterious past. When he decides to host his sister’s wedding at the property, a series of supernatural events begin to unfold.

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Tabu in key roles.

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