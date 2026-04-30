‘Engaging, attention-gripping watch’: Dhanush’s ‘Kara’ earns praise from first-day viewers

Dhanush-starrer action drama Kara, which hit theatres on Thursday, was described by most first-day viewers as an engaging, attention-gripping watch. Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara hit theatres on April 30.

“An interesting plot with excellent prologue.. Dhanush, KS Ravikumar, Suraj & Jayaram performances were no emotional connect writing in heist scenes were gripping interval block & some scenes in 2nd half that one reference,” tweeted a user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kara is the second directorial venture of Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil.

The ensemble cast also features Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M.S. Bhaskar and Sreeja Ravi.

An X user described Kara as a gripping, high-impact film. The netizen praised Dhanush’s intense and emotionally charged performance, the film’s raw storytelling and striking visuals, while also highlighting Mamitha Baiju’s strong screen presence.

Applauding the film, another X user said Kara delivers a gripping first half with a strong build-up, adding that Dhanush anchors it with a subtle yet powerful performance.

Kara also features a surprise cameo by Siva Kartikeyan.

“In 1991 Ramanathapuram during the Gulf War, Karasamy faces his abandoned past while protecting those who depend on him. An action thriller about a man torn between sin and virtue, fighting to save his family against all odds,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

An X user said Kara worked for them as a Dhanush fan but felt average overall, with stretched emotional scenes, adding that it is a one-time watch.

Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. Apart from Kara, the actor is also set to star in the biopics of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and music composer Illaiyaraja.