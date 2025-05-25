MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 25 May 2025

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ sees growth in collection on Day 2

Karan Sharma’s time-loop comedy, also starring Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pawah, released in theatres on May 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.05.25, 12:06 PM
A still from ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’

A still from ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ File Picture

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, saw a growth in collections on the second day of its theatrical run, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The time-loop comedy, which opened in theatres on Friday with Rs 7 crore nett in domestic box office collections, earned Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total India collection to Rs 16.5 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall 19.36 per cent occupancy on its opening day, which increased to 25.18 per cent on Saturday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a man who finds himself reliving the day before his wedding after being caught in a time loop. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pawah in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning earned Rs 7 crore nett on Saturday, taking its 8-day collection in India to Rs 65.3 crore nett.

On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned Rs 3.75 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total India collection to Rs 38.85 crore nett.

RELATED TOPICS

Box Office Bhool Chuk Maaf Rajkummar Rao Wamiqa Gabbi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Submerged cars, uprooted trees: Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Delhi-NCR

According to sources 49 flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday due to bad weather
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

We didn't want to start anything. We have no desire to have anything that the Pakistanis have

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT