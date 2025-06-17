R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ to hit Netflix in July

Actors R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming romance drama Aap Jaisa Koi will premiere on Netflix on July 11, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“This love story has been waiting for Aap Jaisa Koi (someone like you). Watch Madhavan and Fatima find love in Aap Jaisa Koi, out 11 July, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside a poster of the upcoming film, billed as a modern-day love story.

The project, directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

Aap Jaisa Koi follows the lives of two unique individuals — Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Shaikh).

"I have done two or three romantic films in Hindi and that's because I was looking for age appropriate romance. When I heard this story, I thought I won't get any better opportunity than this. Plus I was getting to work with the king of romance production house, Dharma," Madhavan said in a statement.

Shaikh added, "I read the script and I was in awe of it. Every moment is special. It's something I completely relate to every moment. Plus it is Dharma and Madhavan."

Johar has produced the movie with Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Madhavan was last seen in Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2. Shaikh, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino and Vibhu Puri’s Gustaakh Ishq.