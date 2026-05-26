PVR INOX announces Pride Film Festival with ‘Moonlight’, ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Baapya’

PVR INOX on Tuesday announced the Pride Film Festival, scheduled to begin on May 29.

The films scheduled to be screened at the festival include the Oscar-winning coming-of-age drama Moonlight, the musical biopic Rocketman and the 2026 drama film Baapya.

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“A festival where every frame shines with pride. Celebrate stories that broke barriers and touched hearts, in all their truth and courage,” the multiplex chain captioned its post on Instagram.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's unpublished semi-autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, the 2016 film Moonlight explores the difficulties Chiron Harris faces with his homosexuality and identity as a black homosexual man, including the physical and emotional abuse he endures growing up. It stars Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland, Janelle Monae, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

Rocketman is a 2019 biographical jukebox musical drama film based on the life, music, and career of British musician Elton John. Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, the film stars Taron Egerton as John, with Jamie Bell as Taupin, Richard Madden as John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Sheila Eileen, John's mother.

Directed by Samir Tewari, Baapya is set in coastal Konkan where an ordinary family and their tight-knit town face change, identity, and buried emotions when an unexpected return from the past upends their settled lives.

Bookings for the festival will open soon on the PVR INOX website and ticket booking app.