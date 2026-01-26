‘Promise to carry this with dignity’: R Madhavan on receiving Padma Shri honour

Actor R Madhavan, who was honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian cinema on Sunday, said the award felt like a responsibility that he would carry with “dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment”.

“I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength,” Madhavan said in a statement.

The De De Pyaar De 2 actor also thanked his family, mentors and fans for their support.

“This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public... Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment...I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility,” he said.

“I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come,” the actor added.

The Padma Awards are India’s highest civilian honours and are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year to recognise exceptional service across various fields.

This year, a total of 131 awards were announced, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours.

Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, in which he starred alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera. A sequel of the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.