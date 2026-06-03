Producers Guild flags last-minute exits amid Ranveer Singh ‘Don 3’ row

The Producers Guild of India on Wednesday expressed concern over a growing trend of actors, directors and technicians backing out of projects at the last minute, hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees withdrew its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh.

In an official statement, the Guild said it had received formal complaints from its member producers, Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios, regarding individuals reneging on commitments shortly before the commencement of principal photography.

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“There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour,” the Guild said.

While the statement did not name any individual, it comes against the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding the casting of Don 3 and Drishyam 3.

Ranveer Singh had quit the Farhan Akhtar-backed project in December 2025. The matter was referred to the FWICE, which issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor last month. However, the directive was withdrawn earlier today.

On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna had also backed out of the third instalment of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam, produced by Panorama Studios.

The Guild said such actions had led to “substantial financial loss” for producers and affected multiple sectors of the film industry.

“No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry,” it said.

According to the producers' body, last-minute withdrawals can have wider consequences, including reputational damage to projects, adverse effects on their credibility and brand value, and disruptions that impact the livelihoods of technicians and crew members associated with productions.

The Guild reiterated its support for a “free and fair business environment” and said it did not encourage any actions that create obstacles or disruptions in the content production process.

“We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production,” the statement said.

The organisation urged all parties involved in such disputes to resolve issues amicably and said it would continue working to safeguard the interests of the film fraternity.