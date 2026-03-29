Producer Shobu Yarlagadda hails ‘Dhurandhar 2’ as it closes in on ‘Baahubali 2’ box office record

As Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong theatrical run, a key endorsement has come from an unlikely quarter. Shobu Yarlagadda, producer of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer even as it edges closer to his film’s long-standing North American box office record.

Taking to X, Yarlagadda wrote, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team”.

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His remarks come amid growing chatter around the sequel’s box office performance overseas. Trade tracker Venky Box Office has claimed that Dhurandhar 2 has already registered a “new all-time North America gross” record, suggesting that Baahubali 2’s benchmark has been overtaken.

However, available data indicates the record is yet to be officially surpassed. Baahubali 2 continues to hold the top spot among Indian films in North America with collections exceeding USD 20.19 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned USD 19.33 million in the region. The first film in the franchise, Dhurandhar, had collected USD 19.7 million.

Dhurandhar 2, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which grossed over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The franchise has now crossed Rs 2,400 crore in cumulative global collections.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil.

Inspired by real life events such as IC 814 Kandahar Hijack, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, 2016 demonetisation drive, the film follows an Indian spy infiltrating a mafia gang in Pakistan to dismantle a terrorist network.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and ranks eighth among the biggest Indian hits of all time.